Illawarra Mercury

We can all play a part in a warm Wollongong welcome

September 9 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Be part of a warm Wollongong welcome

Wollongong's moment has arrived. This week, 1000 of the world's most incredible athletes, their teams and supports crews, hundreds of television broadcasters, journalists and photographers, some of the most important and influential people in world sport, and the first of tens of thousands of visiting spectators will experience their first taste of Wollongong, and for many, of Australia.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.