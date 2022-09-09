Be part of a warm Wollongong welcome

What they say about our city and our country when they leave is largely up to us. Yes, of course they will be struck by the extraordinary natural beauty of this place. The beachside start and finish area for the 2022 UCI Road World Championships is like none ever before. Images of the unique way that the escarpment wraps our coastline will inevitably feature strongly in the memories that our visitors take home. And the Sea Cliff Bridge section of the final weekend's Elite Road Races will no doubt provide millions of iconic photographs for the sports pages of the world's newspapers.