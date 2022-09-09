Be part of a warm Wollongong welcome

Wollongong's moment has arrived. This week, 1000 of the world's most incredible athletes, their teams and supports crews, hundreds of television broadcasters, journalists and photographers, some of the most important and influential people in world sport, and the first of tens of thousands of visiting spectators will experience their first taste of Wollongong, and for many, of Australia.
What they say about our city and our country when they leave is largely up to us. Yes, of course they will be struck by the extraordinary natural beauty of this place. The beachside start and finish area for the 2022 UCI Road World Championships is like none ever before. Images of the unique way that the escarpment wraps our coastline will inevitably feature strongly in the memories that our visitors take home. And the Sea Cliff Bridge section of the final weekend's Elite Road Races will no doubt provide millions of iconic photographs for the sports pages of the world's newspapers.
But it wasn't really the images of the Opera House and Bondi Beach as prolific as they were that shaped the world's view of Sydney and Australia after the 2000 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Because despite its spectacular nature, it wasn't really how the place looked that most struck our visitors. It was the way the place felt. It was the people of Sydney that embedded Sydney in the hearts of every visitor that experienced those Games. And so it will be here in Wollongong next week.
Of course there are genuine challenges and inconveniences that our community is having to endure in order to play host to such a significant world event. But I know, when our moment arrives later this week, that the overwhelming power of our community's pride in this place, our deep-seated welcoming nature, and our love of a community celebration will take over.
And it will be the experiences and memories created by those very Wollongong characteristics that our guests will take away, treasure, and share. So when you come across a European visitor juggling a map around town whether they are a Viking-horned Scandinavian fan or an Italian rider familiarising themselves with the course remember that you will be making their memories. You, personally, one welcome at a time, will be shaping Wollongong's new reputation on the world stage.
And I know that they will be telling their friends around the world for years to come about this incredible town Down Under, Wool-on-gong, where the people were even more incredible than the place.
