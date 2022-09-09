Celebrating a milestone Advertising Feature

View + 4 Photos

Warrawong High School is turning back the clock for an event to celebrate and acknowledge the school's 50th anniversary.

Past and present students, teachers and staff are encouraged to come together for a mass reunion on Saturday, October 8 from 5pm to reminisce about the school.

Event organiser and former student (1988-1993) Maurice Condran said, "To celebrate the school's 50th anniversary, all 50 years of students, teachers and staff will gather at Warrawong High School for 'one night only'.



"From 5pm a tour of the school with selected rooms will be open for guests to view and from 6pm everything officially kicks off. Enjoy the rolling photo presentation while feasting on Il Nido woodfire pizzas. Pro Sound & Lighting will illuminate our school space like never before, Illawarra's leading DJ Claude Spinelli will take us through five decades of hits to dance the night away and Kombi Keg and Café 2 U will keep the beverages flowing.



"Round up your classmates, teachers and staff, heed the call and buy your tickets online at Eventbrite today. Tickets will close on Friday evening, September 23. Come join the celebrations."



Warrawong High School opened its doors on Thursday, February 3, 1972 welcoming year 8 students with year 7 students joining them the following Monday.



With arrivals from overseas taking up employment opportunities at Port Kembla Steelworks, employees' families living in Warrawong, Lake Heights and Cringila did not have a local high school of their own.



It was decided by the NSW State Government in the late 1960s that the site then known as Hurry's Farm would be acquired to build Warrawong High School.



Once opened, the school welcomed students from all over the world including local Anglo Saxon and Aboriginal students. It would grow to be one of the biggest populated high schools in South Wollongong alongside Berkeley and Port Kembla High Schools.



Overseeing the first 50 years of Warrawong High School there have been six principals. Inaugural principal Jim Dombrovski followed by Ken McCarthy, Noel Beddoe, Stephen Goodley, Rick Coleman and current principal Brad Hughes.



Over 6000 plus students have walked the halls of Warrawong High School with hundreds of teachers guiding them through those formative years.

In 2022 the total student population of Warrawong High School is 545, with 46 per cent of students speaking a language other than English, 11 per cent are Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander and there are families from 25 different nationalities.

