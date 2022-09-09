Deluxe sanctuary

House of the Week
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 7
Defined by high-end finishes, sleek contemporary design and generously proportioned interiors, this immaculate family sanctuary promises a deluxe lifestyle in a premier blue ribbon address.
Positioned on a generous elevated block, it delivers an effortless indoor/outdoor environment that comprises a versatile open plan arrangement, stunning water and escarpment views while backing onto 1.54ha of nature reserve bushland.
Leanne Brailey from First National Wollongong said, "Without a doubt this is one of the best homes I have had the pleasure of selling in 20 years.
"Designed in consultation with the owners and Adam Roser from South Coast Building Design the high-end finishes, sleek contemporary design and stunning kerbside appeal are evident to all who pass by this beautiful home.
"Less than two years old the home is perfect for those who want a new home without the hassle of building. With no expense spared it has a resort feel, multiple alfresco areas, incredible home gym and stunning pool making it ideal for those who love to entertain. Rarely do properties of this quality come to market."
The home has garaging/ parking for seven vehicles and is located a short walk to school, local parks, Balgownie Village and offers easy access to the M1 south and north.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 17 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
