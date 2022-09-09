History will be created regardless of who wins the Illawarra District Rugby Union grand final on Saturday.
Should Avondale upset minor premiers Shoalhaven at WIN Stadium they will go down as IDRU's most successful club in the last 11 years.
The premiership was not contested in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID, but Avondale were the last team to win the completed 2019 season.
That grand final win was the Wombats fourth since 2009, with their other triumphs coming in 2012, 2015 and 2017.
Vikings, who were crowned champions in 2010-11, and University (2014, 2016) are the only other teams to have won multiple titles in the last 11 years of competition.
A fifth grand final win for Avondale will cap a remarkable season for the Joe Aiona-coached outfit which heads into the decider on an eight-game winning streak.
But inspirational Shoalhaven player-coach Will Miller is confident his chargers can secure only the club's second ever first-grade grand final victory.
Shoalies one and only premiership came in 2008 but their red-hot form in 2022 has them favoured to add a second title come late Saturday afternoon.
"Our club has got a lot of history and to have won only one first-grade grand final is a bit disappointing," Miller said.
"There probably could have been a couple of other ones in there but at the end of the day it is not the best team over the whole competition that wins it and that's why finals are so great because anyone can win it on their day.
"I think if we can hopefully show up and add to that, that will be outstanding. I think everyone will be getting around us."
Miller said Avondale was a great side and he expected them to be fired up to try and win the decider.
"We have just got to be patient and stick with our game plan and if we can execute everything as well as we possibly can, then hopefully the result just takes care of itself," he said.
"If we worry too much about bigger picture it won't come off, we just got to focus on the little things."
Aiona said Shoalhaven deserved to be considered favourites but Avondale would come out firing.
"It is going to be a tough assignment but we've knocked them off before and we will try and do it again," he said.
The appointment of 23-year-old Steven Harriman to referee the grand final means he will be the youngest ever referee to officiate a IDRU first-grade grand final.
Harriman, who did well controlling the Shoalhaven v Shamrocks last Saturday at Nowra Showground, has been refereeing in the Illawarra since he was 13.
He was named senior referee of the year at the IDRU awards night on Wednesday, after wining junior referee of the year six years earlier in 2016, which was another first for the Illawarra.
The decider starts at 3pm, after the second-grade decider between Shoalhaven and Campbelltown which starts at 12.30pm.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
