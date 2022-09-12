As the world's best cyclist gear up for the 2022 UCI Road World Championships, they may well remain oblivious to the danger that looms overhead.
Magpies.
As the peak of the magpie swooping seasons looms, the safety of the riders in the eight-day event becomes a growing concern.
A NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) spokesperson has warned people to be careful of the native birds as they become protective of their nests and young ones during this time of the year.
"Swooping is an instinctive behaviour the bird cannot change. Only you can change the bird-human equation," the spokesperson said.
Changing your habits for a short period of time can help prevent the pesky birds from swooping, the spokesperson said.
According to Magpie Alert, the activity that unsettled magpies the most and led to more attacks in 2022 was cycling.
With more than 1000 cyclists expected to hit the road, one can only wonder how the native Australian birds will react.
NPWS spokesperson said one of the simple steps to avoid swooping is getting off your bicycle and calmly walking your bike out of the nesting territory.
And that's possibly not an option during a world championships race.
Woonona cyclist Kathy Hallum is worried how organisers will keep the cyclists and spectators safe.
"I change my cycling route during the magpie season," she said.
"I avoid the Kurraba Road region as magpie 'Modred the Mad' is known to frequent the area."
Ms Hallum spoke of 'Modred the Mad' as the most feared male magpie in the Woonona surf club area.
"Modred the Mad is different and totally loses his mind during nesting season but I would hate to think that he has been moved on because of the race or that the event is adding to his distress," she said.
Magpie Alert has marked Woonona's Kulgoa Road as a "magpie swoop zone", with a cyclist reported to have been attacked on Thursday.
This also appears to be the same location where a 76-year-old cyclist died in 2019 after crashing while trying to avoid a magpie attack.
The cyclists' route for September 24 and 25 passes through Kulgoa Road in Woonona.
Wollongong City Council and UCI have been contacted for a comment.
