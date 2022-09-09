Illawarra councils pay tribute to memory of Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth's death was a "momentous occasion" whether you were a monarchist or not, said Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery.
All three Illawarra councils have all expressed their sadness over Queen Elizabeth's death.
Advertisement
"Today, we're acknowledging the life-long work of an individual who lived her life in the public eye who was also a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother," Cr Bradbery said.
"We have all lived our lives with her as a constant figurehead and it's important we consider this moment in history with the passing of the longest-lived British monarch and the longest-reigning British monarch."
Kiama Mayor Neil Reilly said she had been on throne for a huge chunk of his life.
"Her image graced the walls of my schools, my scout halls, my army barracks and our council chamber," Cr Reilly said.
"In one way or another, all my life she was there. Her hard work, her love for Australia and our people was inspirational. I was genuinely and deeply saddened to learn of her passing."
Shellharbour City Council has taken the added step of flying flags at half-mast at the civic centre.
"Queen Elizabeth II was a cherished and humble sovereign who was loved world-wide for her dedication to service and duty," Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer said.
"Her warm character, devotion to the Commonwealth and her endearing smile will remain in our hearts for generations to come."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.