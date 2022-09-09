A Port Kembla man accused of reaching speeds of 125 km/h in a 50 km/h zone during a police chase has indicated he will fight the charge.
Dylan Ison, 22, appeared at Wollongong Local Court on Friday from the holding cells, following his arrest the day before.
He is charged with police pursuit, driving while suspended, using a vehicle with altered number plates, and dangerous driving, as well as resisting officers in a separate incident.
On the afternoon of May 9, police alleged Ison - a learner driver whose licence was suspended - was behind the wheel of a Mazda 3 that was seen travelling above the speed limit in Leumeah.
Police got behind the car and saw the number plate had allegedly been altered, so they turned on all warning devices and tried to pull it over.
However, police alleged the car did not stop and was seen crossing double white lines, driving on the wrong side of the road - even on the blind crest of a hill - and failing to stop at a stop sign.
Ison allegedly accelerated up to a speed of 125 km/h in a 50 km/h zone during the chase, before police called off their pursuit.
The vehicle was registered to Ison's father, who was living at an Appin motel.
When officers arrived they found the Mazda 3 there, its engine and front brakes still warm.
Police said they identified Ison as the alleged driver by comparing CCTV collected from businesses in the area to his licence photo, and his phone pinged towers at times and locations consistent with the events.
Officers attended a Port Kembla address on Thursday afternoon to find Ison and allegedly saw him leap from a second-storey window, sparking a foot pursuit over fences and through yards.
Defence lawyer Analise Ritchie on Friday said that Ison would defend the police pursuit charge, raising the police's use of a photograph compared to CCTV to identify him as an issue.
The police had a strong case for other offences, she said, but there were alternatives to jail available.
Ison's stepmother and his pregnant partner attended court to support him, and Ms Ritchie said he was eager to support his partner and be present for the birth of their child.
She said he could be released on bail with such conditions as daily reporting to police, a curfew, and engagement with drug and alcohol services.
Police prosecutor Sergeant David Weaver said police had a strong circumstantial case identifying Ison as the driver involved in the chase.
Sergeant Weaver said the alleged speed of 125 km/h in the pursuit, which occurred about 3pm, was "appalling".
"Fifty zones are residential streets. They are where children play," he said.
If Ison was convicted, he said, a full-time jail sentence was inevitable.
Magistrate Greg Elks found Ison had not shown why he should be released on bail.
He adjourned the matter to September 20.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
