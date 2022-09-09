Illawarra Mercury
Wonder Apartments developer all clear to get back to work

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated September 9 2022 - 6:24am, first published 5:00am
The stop work order slapped on Wonder Apartments in Young Street, Wollongong, has been lifted - just days after it was issued.

The Building Commissioner said repairs at the Wonder apartments would take at least a month - but less than five working days later everything is finished.

