Wonder Apartments developer all clear to get back to work

The Building Commissioner said repairs at the Wonder apartments would take at least a month - but less than five working days later everything is finished.
The stop work order placed on the Young Street site by Fair Trading on September 2 was revoked on Thursday.
"A stop work order issued for fire safety issues on a residential building development at 28-30 Young Street, Wollongong was revoked after the builder met the requirements for the lifting of the order," a Fair Trading spokesman said.
Workers were on site to make repairs requested by the stop work order - which was finished in days - and they will be able to return in force and work as normal on Monday.
Workers will be able to return in force [to the Wonder Apartments site] and work as normal on Monday.
Though the Mercury understands the Fair Trading-ordered shutdown, while it lasted six days has likely pushed back construction by at least a month.
Teams of concretors move from one building site to another as work continues.
The week-long delay likely means the Wonder developers have missed their window with the concretors and now have ended up at the back of the queue.
The week-long drama over alleged problems at the Wonder apartments turned out to be a storm in a teacup.
NSW Building Commissioner David Chandler visited the Illawarra on a two-day blitz and didn't like what he saw.
He said "what we've seen [here] is as bad as we've seen anywhere in NSW."
However, as of Friday morning, no prohibition order or building work rectification order for any Wollongong site appeared on the Fair Trading public register.
Most of Mr Chandler's scorn was reserved for the Wonder Apartments.
"... when I look at the building there are cracks, it's got propping. It's got reinforcement being added to other columns to make the column stronger," he said on Tuesday last week.
However, the stop work order issued a few days later contained no mention of any of these apparent faults.
The only issue mentioned was to improve the fire hydrant system.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
