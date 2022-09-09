Member for Kiama Gareth Ward has opened a condolence book to commemorate the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
The condolence book will be open in the Kiama Electorate Office for one week following the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
All messages will be conveyed to Buckingham Palace.
"This is the end of a truly extraordinary life and era," Mr Ward said.
"Like almost all Australians, Queen Elizabeth II is the only monarch I have ever known. She was emblematic of service above self and always maintained a quiet dignity.
"Queen Elizabeth II was the first monarch to visit Australia. She visited NSW on 12 occasions and opened the NSW Parliament on two occasions."
Mr Ward said Queen Elizabeth was someone to admire.
"For many, Queen Elizabeth is a symbol of strength and stability during times of tumult, challenge, and change," he said.
"The longest serving British Monarch and the second longest serving sovereign in the history of the world, Queen Elizabeth II has left an indelible mark our country and its people.
"Monarchist or Republican, we can all be united in common decency and respect for a life lived in the service of others."
