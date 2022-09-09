Jamberoo keen to end Stingrays' fairy tale Group Seven run

The Stingrays of Shellharbour and Jamberoo have come to grips with their do-or-die status heading into their Group Seven elimination final on Saturday.
It's season over for the loser, while the winner of the Kevin Walsh Oval stoush gets another crack next week at qualifying for the grand final, playing the loser of Sunday's preliminary final between Gerringong and Warilla at Michael Cronin Oval.
Stingrays co-coach Brad Reh said his chargers weren't ready to have their eight-game winning streak come to an end.
He expected a tough match against the Superoos on Saturday but said the Stingrays were looking to ride their wave of good recent form all the way to a maiden grand final victory.
The Stingrays, who have participated in the first-grade competition for less than 10 years, are the only team out of the remaining four finalists yet to taste grand final victory.
Out of the teams still in contention, defending premiers Gerringong have won the most titles with 21 grand final successes since 1913.
Jamberoo are next best with nine titles, the last of which came in 2017, while Warilla's last of eight grand final victories came in 2011.
Reh was keen for the Stingrays to join the grand-final winning party but said his team were solely focused on trying to beat Jamberoo on Saturday.
"The remainder of our season is do-or-die and the boys know that is the challenge we've got to take," he said.
"I think the weather will dictate to a point how the game goes. I think the conditions will favour the team that takes care of the ball best and defends well. We are confident of doing very well."
Jamberoo player-coach Jono Dallas was also confident the Superoos could bounce back from a last-start loss to Warilla and end the Stingrays' fairy tale run.
Warilla ran out 30-4 winners but the scoreline did not reflect how tough and close the game really was.
"I think we had a really good 60 minutes and just ran out of puff in the last 20," Dallas said. "It was a bit disappointing that the score blew out the way it did but it didn't really faze us as a group because we knew there were a few circumstances that contributed to that.
"There was plenty of good footy so we are very confident moving forward."
Dallas, who has played over 300 first-grade Group Seven games, said any of the four teams still in contention could go all the way to win the competition.
This is the whole reason you play..- Jamberoo player-coach Jono Dallas
"I'd say all four are all evenly matched. This is probably the closest top four I've seen in a long time," he said.
"This is the whole reason you play to get in these [do-or-die] games.
"You just have to get up for it and realise if you don't play well it's all over and if you do you are one step closer. It's an easy game to get motivated for. We will be ready to play well and give ourselves a good chance."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
