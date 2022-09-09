At age 90, not many other teachers can say they still visit the schools they once taught in.
But that's the kind of educator Uncle Vic Chapman is, a man who has left a mark on many pupils and the system itself.
Uncle Vic was was the first Indigenous person in NSW to qualify as a teacher, and later became the state's first Aboriginal school principal.
The much-loved trailblazing educator led Thirroul Public School from 1987 to 1990, and on Thursday, he attended the official opening of a new playground named in his honour.
Students, parents and community members flocked to the school for the occasion, with parents sharing their own cherished memories of being taught by Uncle Vic when they were pupils at the school.
"It was a wonderful way to mark his legacy in not only our school, but his mark on education widely," the school's principal Aloma Stewart said. "Uncle Vic is just so generous, warm and knowledgeable."
Also an artist, he even returned to the school on Friday to spend time with students in their visual arts class and dropped off supplies.
During his long career, Chapman taught at various Illawarra schools, including Woonona, Pleasant Heights, Thirroul, Berkeley and Gwynneville public schools.
The new playground which includes a handball court and adventure equipment was made possible through the local P&C raising $90,000 towards it and a NSW Government Community Building Partnership grant of $30,000.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
