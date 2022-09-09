Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Thirroul Public School unveils new playground named after Uncle Vic Chapman, the state's first Aboriginal principal

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 9 2022 - 5:53am, first published 3:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Keira MP Ryan Park and Uncle Vic Chapman at Thirroul Public School's official new playground opening. Picture: Sylvia Liber.

At age 90, not many other teachers can say they still visit the schools they once taught in.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.