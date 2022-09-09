Keira will launch their Twenty20 premiership defence at Thomas Dalton Park when the Cricket Illawarra season gets under way on Saturday, October 1.
Advertisement
With sports such as football still in full swing due to delays caused by rain, the sound of leather on willow will be heard around the region in just three weeks' time.
Defending T20 first grade champions the Lions will open their 2022/23 account against University, while last season's grand finalists Wollongong - who fell to Keira by five wickets in the decider - will travel to Figtree to face Wests Illawarra.
Elsewhere, Corrimal will meet Port Kembla at Ziems Park; Dapto tackles Helensburgh at Reed Park and the Butchers will take on Balgownie at Hollymount Park.
The second grade T20 competition will also kick off on October 1.
Corrimal will face Port Kembla; Wests meet Wollongong; Northern Districts tackle Balgownie; Keira face Uni and Dapto will take on Helensburgh.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.