Long live King Charles III, says monarchist-in-mourning Kellie Marsh

Kellie March reckons she's been a monarchist since she was about four years of age. And that's why she's so devastated today.
It's also why she's so confident in the ability of King Charles III to continue the Royal Family's influence in 21st-century Australia.
"The vultures will be out soon," the Shellharbour councillor said when asked about Australia's potential progression to a republic.
"Really, we've all started jobs with minimal training. Charles has trained his whole life for this - no-one else could be better trained.
"Give him a go - that's what I think most Australians will be saying."
Cr Marsh met the now king back in 2015 and says he "left quite an impression".
Back in 2012 Cr Marsh hosted a special celebration in honour of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee.
The day featured pomp and ceremony as well as a fly past by a Dakota C47 aircraft, the same type of plane that flew a young Queen Elizabeth to Australia in 1954.
Tonight it won't be quite so grand or public.
Cr Marsh will toast the Queen's 70-year reign with a few friends.
"As a female leader she has been someone to aspire to - dedicated, empathetic and devoted.
"Not just to her nation and the Commonwealth but her family, too - particularly during the ups and downs."
In her capacity as a Shellharbour councilllor she joined with Mayor Chris Homer to extend their sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the Commonwealth of Nations.
"She visited Australia 16 times, including a visit to the Albion Park Aerodrome (now Shellharbour Airport) in 1970 where she and Prince Phillip were met with cheers from locals eager to get a glimpse of their Queen," Cr Marsh said.
As a mark of mourning and respect, and in accordance with protocol, the council is flying all Shellharbour Civic Centre flags at half-mast.
The council has shared a link on its Facebook page to the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet's condolence form, which will be collated and sent to Buckingham Palace.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
