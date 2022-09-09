Council car parks to close ahead of UCI race week

The UCI race isn't for another week, but new parking restrictions will kick in on Monday.
Wollongong City Council will close part or all of three car parks in the city CBD between September 12 and 25.
The Stewart Street East car park will be closed to the public, with only authorised event staff able to park there.
The George Street car park will also close, with only the licenced spaces remaining available.
The lower levels of the Courthouse car park at 37 Market Street will remain available to the public and licences - however no public parking on top two levels.
Incidentally, if you owned a block of land and were thinking of turning it into an impromptu car park for the week forget about it.
The UCI race is declared a Major Event and under the NSW Major Event Act starting up a car park - whether you're charging a fee or not - is illegal.
Among other council facilities, Beaton Park will remain open but operating to an altered timetable.
Also the main driveway at Foley Street will be closed due to the races - access will be via the rear entrance off Gipps Street.
All libraries will remain open, however those in Wollongong, Corrimal, Helensburgh and Thirroul will be affected by road closures.
Rubbish collections will largely take place as scheduled, with those residents whose pick-up day will change being notified by mail.
All residents are reminded to put their bins out in an unobstructed location the night before their collection day, as waste collections will be earlier than usual during the UCI week.
Wollongong City Council was contacted for comment about the closure of the car parks.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
