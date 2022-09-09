Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Shellharbour talent Ellen Perez set to learn from US Open semi-finals exit

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
September 9 2022 - 5:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellen Perez (left) stretches high to hit the ball during Friday's semi-final at Flushing Meadows. Picture by Julian Finney/Getty Images

She may not have got her US Open fairytale, but Ellen Perez's trajectory is on the rise following a breakout campaign at Flushing Meadows.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.