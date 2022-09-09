She may not have got her US Open fairytale, but Ellen Perez's trajectory is on the rise following a breakout campaign at Flushing Meadows.
The Shellharbour athlete and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez's impressive 2022 run ended in the semi-finals on Friday (AEDT), after falling 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 to experienced Czech pair Katerine Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova.
Advertisement
In a see-sawing encounter which lasted over two hours, Siniakova and Krejcikova took the opening set within 35 minutes, before their opponents surged back in the second to prevail in a tie-breaker. However, the No. 3 seeds proved too strong in the deciding set to book a place in Sunday's final.
While it was a disappointing way to exit, Perez can look back on her time at Flushing Meadows with pride. The 26-year-old achieved a career-high run at a Grand Slam event, beating her previous best - a quarter-final appearance alongside Melichar-Martinez - at Wimbledon earlier this year.
Mitz Perez told the Mercury that her daughter would have learned plenty from Flushing Meadows campaign.
"Their performances in big matches have really shown that they have the ability, but today it just didn't come together as it has in the past. I'm not sure if it was nerves, but I'm really disappointed for her because I know she will be gutted. I really believe they could have beaten them," she said.
"But in a very short space of time, I think Ellen and Nicole are sitting around the WTA's top eight. There's an invitational only tournament that will be running in November and they've made their way into that. A lot of these pairings have been together for a whole year, and they've done that in a third or a quarter of that time. So there's a lot to be thankful for and we're really proud of her efforts."
Perez and Melichar-Martinez opened their account with a straight sets victory over Madison Brengle and Claire Liu last Thursday, before outlasting Clervie Ngounoue and Reese Brantmeier two days later.
The No. 10 seeds cruised through their round-three encounter with Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia in straight sets to book a spot in the quarter-finals, where they came from a set down to beat Kirsten Flipkens and Sara Sorribes Tormo.
Perez and Melichar-Martinez had won eight matches in a row heading into Friday's semi-final, a stretch which included winning a WTA 250 title in Cleveland ahead of the US Open.
"Ellen and Nicole have proven themselves to be really formidable opponents. Whereas she might have thought 'we've got to face them', I feel as though it's the other way around now," Mitz Perez said.
"They play aggressive and they're willing to let each other do their thing, and they both have their strengths. They know when to cross, particularly when the first serve goes in. They serve really well, and they're ready at the net to put it away.
"Unfortunately that just wasn't happening as well today. We saw elements of the game that I thought 'if that was just like last game, they would have had this'."
Siniakova and Krejcikova will face the winner of the other women's doubles semi-final, with Australian Storm Sanders and American Caroline Dolehide taking on US duo Taylor Townsend and Caty McNally on Saturday (AEDT).
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Advertisement
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.