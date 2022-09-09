Why you'll see hundreds of firefighters in Bulli this weekend

Hundreds of volunteer firefighters will go head-to-head at the 25th NSW Rural Fire Service State Championships at Bulli Showgrounds this weekend.
Illawarra/Sutherland District Acting Manager Inspector Matthew Reeves, whose district is hosting the event, said his members will be proudly representing the district, alongside another 11 districts from across the state.
"I encourage the community to come down and watch their local firefighters battle against their fellow members competing to be recognised as the best in the state," Inspector Reeves said.
"I would like to thank the local community and the Illawarra/Sutherland RFS volunteers for their support hosting the event."
NSW RFS Commissioner Rob Rogers will tonight welcome volunteers members from across the state to mark the beginning of two days of competition across a range of challenging, real-life scenarios.
"Tonight marks the start of a jam-packed weekend where the volunteers will compete in a series of simulated emergency situations," Commissioner Rogers said.
"With scenarios ranging from simulated motor vehicle accidents, navigation, to bush, grass and structure fires, firefighters will be tested on leadership, teamwork, adaptation and decision making.
"A standout event will be the 'Eat Street' Catering Challenge where Catering Brigades will compete to be crowned 'best in the state'."
Commissioner Rogers said eight junior teams will be taking part in the event alongside 13 senior NSW RFS volunteer teams.
"The junior team from Thurgoona Brigade and senior team from Oakville Brigade will both be working to defend their 2020 State Championship titles," Commissioner Rogers said.
The NSW RFS State Championships are held every two years in various locations across NSW.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
