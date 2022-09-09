Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

The day Kembla Grange trainer Kerry Parker was king in Queen Elizabeth's long reign

By Tim Barrow
Updated September 9 2022 - 8:58am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerry Parker with Nash Rawiller after winning the Queen Elizabeth Stakes this year. Picture by Jenny Evans/Getty Images

Goulburn is some 17,000 kilometres from Balmoral in Scotland and culturally even further apart.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.