Goulburn is some 17,000 kilometres from Balmoral in Scotland and culturally even further apart.
Regardless, Kerry Parker took pause for reflection after hearing about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Friday.
He'd travelled down the Hume Highway to watch Maccomo run fourth but back in April, reached the giddy heights of Group 1 glory when Think It Over claimed the Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Royal Randwick.
It was the highlight of Parker's career and the last time we saw the now seven-year-old gelding on track, having since suffered a tendon injury, keeping him out of the spring and a shot at the Cox Plate. Whatever the horse's racing future, Parker will always have the day Nash Rawiller charged to the outside fence and overwhelmed Zaaki in the final strides to claim the big prize.
There's a commemorative strawberry dish sitting on owner Richard Johnston's mantle at Bylong Park to mark the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee.
"It's a little bit emotional, having that connection," Parker told the Mercury on the drive back to Kembla Grange. "I know down there at Goulburn, I thought about how special it was to win that race. And she loved racing, she owned a lot of great horses over the years and it was great for the team to receive that dish to celebrate the milestone."
As a Commonwealth nation, Australia rose to hear the news of Queen Elizabeth's passing at the royal Balmoral Castle residence.
There are Group 1 races named in her honour at Royal Ascot, Sha Tin, Kyoto and Keeneland, as well as the jewel in Parker's career crown.
The famous purple, scarlet, gold braid and black cap colours have won more than 1600 races in Queen Elizabeth II's time, following the tradition of her father King George VI and great-grandfather King Edward VII.
To put the length of her reign in personal perspective, her coronation in 1953 was held the year after my mother was born.
Millions across the world will take some adjusting to hearing 'God Save The King' when Charles takes over.
And, of course, there will be justified conversations about the impact of English colonisation across the globe and renewed calls for an Australian republic.
But her legacy as a monarch is enormous.
Wollongong's own Peter VLandy's, the most powerful man in Australian sport as Racing NSW chief executive and ARL Commission chair, spent time with her at Windsor Castle and Royal Ascot in June.
"I said to her, 'Where did you get the love of horses? Why are you so fascinated by horses?'" VLandys told 2GB.
"She said: 'My father, King George VI owned two horses, he wasn't big into racing but it was tradition that kings have horses.
"One day he said he had to go to the races and he took me with him'.
"She said she touched the neck of the horse and it felt like velvet and said: 'I just had a bond between myself and the horse, to the point where I didn't wash my hands for three or four days'."
