There were some tough pills to swallow on the team front but Thirroul young gun Tarje Whitford has capped a breakout individual season by claiming the Paul McGregor Medal.
Whitford claimed the competition's top individual honour from Corrimal forward Shalom O'Ofou, Dapto metre-eater Tui Ieremia, Helensburgh half Max Batty and Collies premiership-winning No. 7 Zeik Foster.
It continues the medal's lengthy tenure at Gibson Park, with former Butchers skipper Joel Johnson having claimed the honour in 2018 and 2019 - the latter being the last time it was awarded pre-COVID.
Despite a host of different halves partners, Whitford was the back-line constant for a Butchers outfit that dropped just one regular season fixture en route to the Bob Brown Memorial Trophy as minor premiers.
It also saw Whitford pick up the Frank Smith Trophy as Best Back, with O'Ofou awarded the George Grofus Award as Best Forward.
In other major awards, Collegians' premiership-winning campaign netted all major point-scoring awards, with the Dogs claiming the Bob Lowrie for most first grade tries (80), while Jason Gillard earned the Jack Royall award as top try-scorer.
Max Devlin was the first-grade leading point-scorer with 134 points, with Collies also claiming the overall club championship, with the Dogs reaching the first grade and first division deciders.
Helensburgh stalwart Jesse Cobb was First Division Player of the Year, while rising Dapto star Jaxon Lavender claimed the Alex Jack Memorial Trophy as under 18s Player of he Year.
Berkeley's Dean Hodgson was the Harrigan Shield Player of the Year, while Collies star Sienna Yeo was the South32 Open Ladies LeagueTag Player of the Year.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
