Sadness, ambivalence and a skerrick of optimism ... for King William

The word on the street was divided. Sadness was a common emotion but so, too was ambivalence.
Not too many people the Illawarra Mercury spoke with cared much at all - about the future of the nation's constitutional monarchy or, for that matter, King Charles III.
But a quiet sense of grief prevailed after news of Queen Elizabeth II's death became known across the Illawarra on Friday.
Corrine Murphy, in Wollongong from Woolooware, spoke of her fondness for the Queen.
"She was like your grandmother - she was everybody's grandmother," she said.
"It's a new generation coming through. I love Catherine and Will.
"I think they're absolutely beautiful. I'd give or take Prince Charles, but it is what it is."
Stanwell Top's Stephen Melchior told the Mercury he believes the monarchy should stay firmly intact.
"We've been [a constitutional monarchy] for a hundred years now, why not stay there?" Mr Melchior said. "It works."
Wollongong's Kathy Moroney agreed, saying she is excited for the future of the royal family.
"I believe in the monarchy and I'm looking forward to [the reign of] King William," she said.
In 1999, the results of the republic referendum showed 55 per cent of the population preferred to remain a constitutional monarchy as opposed to a republic.
Republicans believe that passing of the popular monarch will reignite campaigns to move away from the monarchy.
Wollongong's Liam Thompson wasn't certain on whether or not Australia should remain a constitutional monarchy.
"I can see both sides of it," Mr Thompson said.
"As an Englishman I like [the republic] but I understand that there are a lot of [issues] with the history of the empire."
Mr Thompson was sceptical about King Charles III's popularity and believes he has a hard act to follow.
"Everyone loved the Queen and not everyone loves Charles to be honest with you, so it's going to be interesting to see what happens to the Royal family now."
Albury-Wodonga's Mitchell O'Neill wasn't sure what the monarchy entailed and therefore wasn't attached to it.
"I don't know, I guess whatever happens happens," he said.
