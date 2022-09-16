An imaginative design in Wollongong

House of the Week
Bed 3 | Bath 1 | Car 1
Take advantage of this rare opportunity to secure one of Wollongong's remaining iconic 1880s terraces in a prized central position.
The innovative redesign has created a stylish and unexpectedly spacious urban sanctuary.
The two-storey residence's distinctive original features and flexible layout are perfectly suited to contemporary urban living with an easy flow to the detached studio and north facing palm-fringed backyard.
It is a warm and inviting residence with a double fireplace and cedar floorboards.
The functional layout has formal lounge/dining rooms with a fireplace plus a gorgeous practical bathroom.
There are three spacious bedrooms upstairs, one with a built-in robe. Two french doors lead from a bedroom to an upstairs balcony.
A big bonus is a separate studio - work from home or indulge your hobbies - in a lush landscaped entertainer's backyard.
A walk-everywhere location, as you are a few minutes' stroll to the beach, cafes, restaurants and CBD shops making this the perfect urbanite position.
Off street parking with secure access into backyard too.
