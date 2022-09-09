When Isabelle Petrovic was six years old, her wildest dream came true.
She came home from school to find a letter from Queen Elizabeth II.
The Cordeaux Heights girl had penned a letter to wish Her Majesty a happy birthday in 2017, topped off with a drawing of a crown.
To her surprise, she received one back and still has it framed to this day, on display in her living room.
''The picture of The Crown is beautifully drawn and coloured, thank you very much,'' wrote Lieutenant Colonel Michael Vernon on behalf of the Queen.
At the time, Isabelle couldn't quite put her finger on why she loved the Queen so much, she "just did".
But the 11-year-old had stronger words for the monarch on Friday as she joined the world in mourning.
"I admired that she always had time for people all over the world in her every day life," Isabelle said.
"She took on the responsibility of becoming Queen at a very young age and promised she would always try her best to look after her country for the rest of her life."
While devastated by the news, young Isabelle felt comfort knowing many were grieving alongside her.
"I felt sad but I remembered I'm not the only one feeling sad today, we're all feeling this way," Isabelle said.
"I'll always think of and treasure how she responded to my letter."
The Queen holds a special place in the Petrovic families hearts', with a royal connection also remembered on Friday.
Isabelle's father, James Petrovic, said the Queen touched a sword to his first cousin twice removed Sir Hudson Fysh's shoulder in 1954.
Sir Fysh, the founder of Qantas, was officially knighted by her at Government House in Sydney.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
