Modern style and views in Kiama

Feature Property
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Spanning two ultra-versatile levels and set in a tranquil street, this modern residence provides coastal ambience and town convenience.
An ideal opportunity to both live in and earn income from holiday let, it makes a sensational choice for your Kiama sea change just a short distance from cafes and restaurants, shops and Surf Beach.
The views are amazing over the Pacific Ocean and the night lights of Kiama.
This home has a sense of relaxation and easy coastal living perfect to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.
A home where you can awake to magnificent sunrises all privately nestled amongst lush gardens that offer numerous intriguing spaces.
The modern design, space and varied living options make this home a wonderful retreat for the executive, family, or investor.
The floorplan of the home is a little quirky with an impressive entrance, high ceilings and so much space within its open plan design.
Lots of glass, natural light and fantastic outdoor entertaining areas including a fire pit will delight both day and night.
The multiple deck areas are perfect for alfresco dining, morning coffees and drinks at sunset.
It also has storage, double garage and four extra parking spots.
