Wests, Uni clash for spot in Illawarra hockey decider

Wests Illawarra will have to be at their best if they are to beat University in Sunday's preliminary hockey final at Unanderra.
The winner of this match will face Albion Park in the grand final next weekend.
Advertisement
Still reeling from their 3-1 loss to Park in the semi last Sunday, the Devils will face a rejuvenated University team who surprised Fairy Meadow 8-3 in the minor semi.
Wests coach David Rieck said it will be a fast and close game and the training enthusiasm was high.
"I'm thinking we've shown we can hold possession and create many opportunities we just have to convert," Rieck said.
"The boys are looking forward to the game and a win gives us another crack at Park."
Their key players Tom Dolby and Tom Duncan will be playing today in the Sydney hockey grand final for UNSW and hopefully will be fit to play the next day.
Uni coach Callum Mackay said to beat Wests they will have to be at their best and really stand up to the occasion.
"Both teams have players that have been there in high pressure situations and both teams have some players that this is a new experience," Mackay said.
In the women's final, Albion Park will be looking for redemption when they face Meadow today.
After their shock loss to University last week, the team under captain Emma McLeish is ready for the task ahead alongside Kelsey Hughes, Natalie White-Muik and the Stewart sisters Demi and Lily.
"Uni played well and we unfortunately were outplayed," McLeish said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.