Barrack Heights man Benjamin Forbes' bail tightened after allegedly contacting victim via Snapchat

By Louise Negline
Updated September 15 2022 - 6:10am, first published 5:00am
Barrack Heights man busted messaging victim on Snapchat, court hears

A 21-year old man from Barrack Heights faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, after he breached court orders by continuing to send messages to a 17-year-old girl on Snapchat.

