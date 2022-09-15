Barrack Heights man busted messaging victim on Snapchat, court hears

A 21-year old man from Barrack Heights faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday, after he breached court orders by continuing to send messages to a 17-year-old girl on Snapchat.
Benjamin Forbes was arrested earlier this month for breaching bail conditions which included not to go near or contact a person known as "Babe".
Forbes was also restricted from contacting any prosecution witness, banned from any form of online relationship or accessing any carriage service app for communication.
Forbes is facing six charges of breaching his bail conditions.
The man was granted bail on September 7 after legal aid solicitor Laura Fennell argued that Forbes is an Aboriginal man and was born with a profound cognitive impairment and would be vulnerable in custody.
The court heard Forbes lives with his mother and her partner in Barrack Heights and another child who is profoundly disabled.
Forbes receives NDIS support for his cognitive impairment, is on ADHD medication and is visited by support workers three times a week.
Prosecutor Sergeant Tanya Pavlin opposed bail stating the risk of harm to the victim and potential dangers to the community.
"The victim he was banned from communicating with was 17. There is no record of the conversations because they are immediately deleted on Snapchat," Sergeant Pavlin said.
Forbes' previous bail was continued with added conditions that the 21- year-old not own a mobile or access any phone or electronic device to communicate with any person apart from his psychiatrist. The matter will return to Wollongong Local Court on October 12.
