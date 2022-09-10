They did it the hard way, but the Stingrays of Shellharbour have kept their Group Seven grand final dream alive with a 24-20 win over Jamberoo at Kevin Walsh Oval on Saturday.
The Stingrays will now take on the loser of Gerringong and Warilla-Lake South on Sunday in a grand final qualifier next week, whilst Jamberoo's season is officially over.
Winger Jayden Harris was the star for the Stingrays, with the speedster getting a hat-trick on the day.
Jamberoo looked gone for all money in the second half, but scored 14 unanswered points to make the finale very nervy for the Stingrays.
The Superoos went into the game looking to reach their first grand final since their title-winning year in 2017, whilst the Stingrays were looking to continue their dream run of form in what is their first ever finals appearance.
It was an extremely tight opening to the game with neither team giving an inch, however Jamberoo looked most likely to score with a few attacks thwarted at the last minute by a stubborn Stingrays defence.
It was the Stingrays who opened the scoring with their first attack of the game. Winger Jayden Harris found some room on the edge and blitzed pass the Jamberoo defence.
Harris soon had a double, this time scoring in the corner.
Jamberoo hit back very late in the first half through five-eighth Paul Asquith, however the Stingrays went into the break 10-6 up.
The Stingrays started the second half in perfect fashion, with forward Tom Warner crashing over the line to score just two minutes after the break.
Harris then had his hat-trick in the corner after a smart cross-field kick from Stingrays captain Kieran Rankmore and Jamberoo had it all to do with the score 20-6 with 30 minutes remaining.
Centre Jack Walsh then bundled over for the Stingrays, but Jamberoo scored soon after with fullback Nathan Gallastegui pulling a try back for the hosts to make the score 24-10.
The Jamberoo comeback continued with Matthew Forsyth scoring in the corner, meaning the Stingrays led 24-16 with 10 minutes to go.
With just a few minutes left, Kurt Field scored for the Superoos in the corner to make the score 24-20 to the Stingrays.
The Stingrays held on from there and will now look ahead to next week's grand final qualifier.
Stingrays co-coach Brad Reh said pre-game that he was thrilled with how his side has performed defensively of late and said they showed their brilliance against Jamberoo in the first half.
"Jamberoo attacked our line repeatedly in the first half and I think the boys just kept turning up and making really good tackles which won us the game in the end," he said.
"Obviously the back end of the game was tough but the defence got us home again.
"We've got some really good defenders in our side like Matthew Delbanco, Tom Warner, Liam Scott and Kieran Rankmore and they just keep turning up.
"But on that the attack comes off the back of it. We were under the pump for the first 20 minutes and then we go 80 metres and score a try."
Reh said he was extremely happy with the performance of hat-trick hero Harris.
"Jayden was really good," he said.
"When he backs himself and believes in his own ability he is quality. His speed off the mark is really good."
With the Stingrays now awaiting who they will play for a spot in the grand final, Reh said his side truly had the belief that they could go all the way in the competition.
"With the squad we've got in our firsts and reserve grade team we believe in each other that we know we've got the side to win the competition," he said.
"There's a lot of really good footballers in our team and it shows because we've beaten every side."
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports and football writer. Keen on delivering all the latest developments in the sporting world to people of the Illawarra. Massive Liverpool fan.
