The Campbelltown Harlequins produced a dominant second half performance to run over the top of Shoalhaven in the Illawarra Rugby second grade grand final at WIN Stadium on Saturday.
Shoalhaven actually had the better of the first half and went to the main break 10-7 ahead but they could only muster one try just before the final whistle in the second half, while the Harlequins put on 27 points, to run out 34-15 winners.
It was an unfortunate finish for Shoalhaven, who were the dominant team throughout the regular season, but they could not handle a Harlequins outfit boosted by the inclusion of some quality first-graders midway through the season.
Campbelltown's No 6 Quincy Ulberg was a standout and was deservedly named player of the grand final.
Fellow flanker, No 7 Too-tee Hay-moma was also strong throughout and capped off a solid performance with a great solo try mid-way through the second half.
No 15 Braydon Wasson also had a very good game,scoring a try, kicking four conversions an done penalty goal, to finish with points for the match.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
