Shoalhaven capped its dominant Illawarra District Rugby Union season in fine style beating Avondale 35-12 to win the grand final at WIN Stadium on Saturday.
The Miller brothers Will and George were huge up the middle, while the Brandon siblings Steve, Mark and Keiran created havoc in attack.
Keiran was particularly lethal, scoring a hat-trick of tries in the win, which secured Shoalies only their second ever IDRU premiership. Their first first-grade grand final win came in 2008.
Their player-coach Will Miller was ecstatic the team could reward their loyal fans.
"This means a lot to our supporters and obviously also to the players," he said.
"We had 11 Shoalhaven juniors in this team. I know me and my brother as well as a few of the other boys have dreamt of winning a premiership for Shoalies. It's so great we were able to do it today."
Shoalhaven never really looked like losing the decider after they got off to a flyer, scoring their first try after only two minutes.
Their dream 7-0 start got even better five minutes later when inspirational Will Miller capped a brilliant back-line move to cross for a five-pointer, which was converted by Mark Brandon.
After a concerted period near Shoalhaven's tryline, Avondale responded with a try of their own courtesy of Giovanni Nassau.
But the Wombats' fightback hopes suffered a setback when winger Willy Taiti-Taanoa was sin-binned for 10 minutes for his scuffle with Shoalhaven fullback Steven Brandon.
Shoalies added another penalty goal to Brandon while Taiti-Taanoa was off the field and then Keiran Brandon broke Avondale supporters' hearts in the dying moments of the half when he crossed for a five-pointer wide out.
The minor premiers Shoalhaven went to the main break 22-5 to the good.
The Joe-Aiona-coached Avondale lifted their intensity in the second half but Shoalies were first to score, with Keiran Brandon's speed again helping the winger to cross out wide.
The defending premiers Avondale, who won the last full IDRU competition in 2019, kept on showing up and soon hit back through centre Taufonua Alone to reduce the score to 27-12 with 15 minutes still to play.
Shoalies though closed out the match in fine style, with Keiran Brandon completing his hat-trick of tries in the dying minutes of the game.
"Avondale kept coming but I knew we were up for the game before it started. The boys were really quiet in the sheds but it showed to me they were ready to perform," Miller said.
"We were switched on but I never thought the game was won. Avondale kept on coming but fortunately we matched that intensity and did what was needed to get the win.
"It's a great feeling. This means a lot to a lot of people. I'm so pleased for everyone involved with this club.
"It has been a great season. I'm so glad we were able to cap the year with a grand final win."
