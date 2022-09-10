Bulli Showground was abuzz with energy and excitement on Saturday morning as fire crews from across the state showed off their skills in firefighting, leadership and teamwork.
The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) championships - which were held in the Wollongong area for the first time - brought firefighters together for two days of competition and fun.
Assistant Commissioner Mathew Smith was one of the enthusiastic participants cheering his team on during a fire and rescue skills challenge that came down to the wire.
Mr Smith estimated the participant number to be 360, with 20 senior teams, 12 junior teams and seven specialist teams.
"We have a whole range of events, basic hose rolling, fire extinguishing games and some more specialised car fire simulation and chainsaw events," he said.
There was also a catering event, to highlight the diversity of roles available within the RFS.
The event runs until Sunday, with Mr Smith encouraging residents to pop down and see how the RFS has prepared for the fire season.
The event in 2020 however was scaled down to an online one due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Keiraville Fire Service Deputy Captain Mitchell Robson was in high spirits as he participated in his first official state games.
"Last time I had my knee dislocated it doesn't really count so this is officially my first one and I'm happy to be a part of it," he said.
While Mr Robson enjoyed teams going head-to-head, he said at the end of the day it was all about camaraderie.
"You get to see your counterparts from other districts and it's a great feeling being able to meet them," he said.
Mr Robson's team was taking part in 12 events and hoping to emerge as the overall champions.
"I'd put us up there, I think we have good chances of winning it," he said.
