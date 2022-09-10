Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

St George Illawarra Dragons hold off Brisbane Broncos in first ever NRLW golden point game

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated September 10 2022 - 6:43am, first published 6:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St George Illawarra celebrate beating Brisbane in golden point. Picture by Kelly Defina/Getty Images

St George Illawarra halfback Rachael Pearson has snapped a field in the first-ever NRLW golden point finish to break the Brisbane hoodoo at Melbourne's AAMI Park on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Barrow

Tim Barrow

Illawarra Mercury sports editor

When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.