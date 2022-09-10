St George Illawarra halfback Rachael Pearson has snapped a field in the first-ever NRLW golden point finish to break the Brisbane hoodoo at Melbourne's AAMI Park on Saturday.
It was the Broncos No.7 Ali Brigginshaw who put the game into extra-time with a determined try to level the game up at 18-all, after Brisbane steamrolled the Dragons in the final minutes.
Advertisement
But Pearson had the final say, sealing victory with an understated fist bump after kicking truly from 30m out.
It's the first time the Dragons have ever beaten Brisbane in the NRLW competition and seals their finals spot with one round to play.
St George Illawarra had taken control before half-time, with tries to Kezie Apps and Quincy Dodd in the space of three minutes.
It seemed the contest was over when prop Elsie Albert crashed over after 55 minutes to make it 18-6.
But the Broncos fired late, with former Dragons flyer out-running Emma Tonegato to score, before Brigginshaw crashed through between the posts in the final moments.
Tarryn Aiken's conversion from in front made the scores level, only for Pearson to keep a cool head and ensure a 19-18 win.
The Broncos are now still in danger of missing the finals, though they face winless Parramatta in the last round, while Gold Coast must beat defending premiers the Roosters and cover a for-and-against differential gap of 13 points.
The Roosters play a top-of-the-table clash against Newcastle tomorrow, with the Dragons to meet Newcastle.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.