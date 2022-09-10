The Gwenda Markwell team was one stride short of a perfect day.
Scott Pollard had nailed the timing on Nautical Miss, then Either Oar produced her first win in almost two years.
Down to the last race of the day and Burning Need presented, looking every bit the winner, only to be nosed out by a fast-finishing Karmazone, trained by Daniel Robinson, in a Benchmark 64 (1600m).
"It was a pity that the winner came at me at the line, because as soon as she felt it, she started to go again," jockey Glyn Schofield said post-race.
"If she had drawn me 50m from the line, she beats him for sure, she just grabbed me too late, she's as game as the day is long."
Burning Need, having won last start over 1200m on her home track, is still destined for a city class success, according to assistant trainer Nigil Mohanan.
"It was a great run," he said.
"She has that short turn of speed that needs to be presented at the right time, but we're confident in her ability and she will chase a Midway or a city race soon."
The green shoots of growth in a new season continued for Markwell as Nautical Miss broke through at her fifth start.
Nautical Miss, the last foal of dam Miss Pageantry, refused to concede after a leaders battle in the Kembla straight with the Robert and Luke Price-trained Noble Attack.
"It's a great result for the owners, they've been very patient," Mohanan said.
"Christian (Reith) was out injured and Scotty (Pollard) has done a lot of work for the stable, so he got the rewards there today with the ride.
"The whole family (of owners) have been owner-breeders and brought her over from New Zealand, (Nautical Miss) looks like her mother."
Either Oar, also nominated for Saturday's Rosehill meeting, hadn't won since October 2020, but held off the late charges of Kim Waugh's Linguee and the Prices Celestial Doll in a Fillies and Mares BM64 (1200m).
"We just had to get some confidence back in to her," Mohanan said. "It's been a while since her last win, but we still believe in her ability.
"We got the blinkers back on, but she was in front for a long way in the straight, so we were happy that she finished it off."
Meanwhile, the Price stable's Jamaea was swamped late by Chris Waller's Kiku in the Theo Marks 1300m at Rosehill on Saturday.
Jamaea was ridden more positively behind the speed by Tommy Berry and looked the winner into the straight, before Kiku swooped late and favourite Mr Mozart fought on gamely for second.
Bjorn Baker's Prime Candidate edged Jamaea out for third. Kiku could chase stablemates Fangirl and Hinged for the Epsom crown next month.
"She's nominated for (the Epsom) and we thought enough of her to run her in the Doncaster back in the Autumn, but we struggled on the very wet ground," Waller told Sky Racing.
Jockey Jason Collett let it all unfold in front of him to have last shot.
"That speed helped, I was in a lovely rhythm and the turn of speed was obviously electric," Collett said.
