It was a game that had everything.
Two sin-bins, two send-offs, plenty of tries and last ditch defending, but in the end Warilla-Lake South got the better of Gerringong, coming away 32-20 winners at Michael Cronin Oval on Sunday and in doing so, qualifying for the grand final.
What makes the win even more spectacular is the fact that the Gorillas were reduced to 11 men for the last 15 minutes of the game after two send-offs.
The Gorillas started the stronger but felt the heat after being reduced to 12 men after Paul Roberts was shown his marching orders just before the break and then to 11 men after Guy Rosewarn was sent-off in the second half.
The match started horribly for the Lions, with the side kicking the ball out on the full from kickoff and Darnell Walker crossing shortly after to see Warilla-Lake South take the lead.
After sustained pressure, Gerringong dominated the game, scoring 14 unanswered points.
Gorillas substitute Roberts was then sent to the sin-bin for repeated offences but that did not stop the Gorillas attack, with Jamie Burns nabbing his tenth try of the season to make the scores 14-10.
Roberts returned to the field but only for a matter of seconds, with the forward sent-off for a high shot with just moments left in the half.
The Lions started the second half on fire, this time scoring with a sensational team try with winger Toby Gumley-Quine finishing off the move.
It was then the Gorillas that came over the top of the Lions.
Gerringong forward Corey Grigg was sin-binned and Gorillas forward Guy Rosewarn was sent off to make the final proceedings chaotic, however tries to Justin Jones and Dane Nelson sealed the result for the Gorillas.
The Lions will have to do it the hard way when they play the Stingrays of Shellharbour next week for a chance to play the Gorillas again. It will be a difficult game for the Lions with the Stingrays currently on a nine game winning run following their semi-final win over Jamberoo on Saturday.
Gorillas coach Troy Grant told the Mercury post game he was incredibly proud of how his team handled proceedings.
"That game was a massive grind that just didn't stop," he said.
"[With two send-offs] the boys did it against adversity and they were amazing."
Grant said he thought at least one of the two send-offs was harsh and hopes it doesn't mean Roberts and Rosewarn, or both, miss the grand final.
"I thought the first one with Paul didn't have any intent there he came out of the line with a lazy arm, it wasn't really a swinging arm," he said.
"It was probably because he'd already been sent for 10 earlier that he got sent-off in the end.
"We've got the grand final in two weeks and we don't want any of the boys to miss out," Grant said.
Lions coach Scott Stewart said whilst his team was gutted, they will need to switch on next week against the Stingrays.
"The Stingrays are the in-form team of the competition," he said.
"We've just got to turn it around next week and get back on the bike," he said.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports and football writer. Keen on delivering all the latest developments in the sporting world to people of the Illawarra. Massive Liverpool fan.
