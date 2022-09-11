Minor premiers Gerringong host Warilla at Michael Cronin Oval on Sunday, with the winner earning their place in the Group Seven grand final.
For the loser, they will meet Stingrays in a preliminary final blockbuster next week, after the Flinders club outlasted Jamberoo on Saturday.
It's been a dramatic weekend of action, with Shoalhaven taking out the Illawarra Rugby premiership and Wollongong United captured the Illawarra Premier League title on Friday night.
It's been a dramatic weekend of action, with Shoalhaven taking out the Illawarra Rugby premiership and Wollongong United captured the Illawarra Premier League title on Friday night.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
