Wollongong's suburban streets removed from new alcohol-free zone

Suburban streets in Dapto, Thirroul, Helensburgh and the Wollongong CBD will no longer be alcohol-free zones if a proposal passes through council.
Wollongong City Council is in the process of renewing the seven alcohol-free zones (AFZ).
The AFZs in Corrimal, Berkeley and Warrawong are recommended to remain unchanged and be in force for four years.
The Thirroul zone would be the biggest change, with almost all the suburban streets west of the train line being excluded from the zone.
In Dapto houses south of Fowlers Road and Baan Baan Street will be left out under the proposed changes.
Just a few blocks of Helensburgh will be cut out, while in the city, houses south of Ellen and Banks street will also be free of the AFZ.
Police recommended the reduction to the Dapto and Thirroul zones but felt Helensburgh and Wollongong should remain unchanged.
Councillors will vote on the new AFZs at Monday night's council meeting.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
