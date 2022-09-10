Golden-point heroics put Dragons back on NRLW title path

Dragons coach Jamie Soward is confident Rachael Pearson's golden-point field goal victory shows they're ready to deliver on the big stage this year.
In a dramatic finish, St George Illawarra sealed a finals spot with the 19-18 extra-time triumph over the Broncos, the first time they've beaten Brisbane in the NRLW.
They surrendered a 10-point lead, with experienced Broncos halfback Ali Brigginshaw scoring late between the posts, the conversion locking the scores.
Brigginshaw then missed a drop goal from 33 metres, but Pearson rose to the occasion in the second minute of extra-time to seal victory.
"I'm really happy for Rat (Pearson), the girls will tell you, I'm pretty hard on her, trying to get the best out of her," Soward said.
"Today was the big stage, we needed her to step up and she nailed it.
"There were aspects of that second half where again we were looking tired and waiting for the time to run out, but we just had some special performances.
"... With three minutes to go and (five-eighth) Zali Hopkins kicks it dead, there was no message [sent out on the field] because I wanted to see if Rat could think in that situation.
"So that when we get to a big game in a month's time, she understands what that looks like, rather than me telling her all the time."
The result was a tonic for the Dragons, who were thrashed by the Roosters 34-6 last week after scores were level at a try each at half-time.
The Roosters also overwhelmed St George Illawarra in last year's grand final, Soward's first season in charge.
Soward knows they have some work to do in defence to take the NRLW crown this year.
"We were holding on there for long periods of time," he said. "Defensively we missed 32 tackles in the second half, which is definitely not our standard and if we want to compete against the Roosters and Knights, we're going to have to be better.
"I probably take some of the blame there, getting some of my interchanges wrong, so I'll look at the tape but I was proud of the way we hung in there.
"Am I happy with how we conceded tries? No, but the Broncos are a desperate, great side, who play our style really well, our styles match really well."
Still third on the NRLW ladder, the victory over the Broncos sets up a blockbuster showdown with the Knights - who have charged into title calculations this year - in the last round of the competition.
