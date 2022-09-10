Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Golden-point heroics put Dragons back on NRLW title path

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated September 11 2022 - 3:42am, first published September 10 2022 - 10:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dragons celebrate. Picture by Kelly Defina/Getty Images

Dragons coach Jamie Soward is confident Rachael Pearson's golden-point field goal victory shows they're ready to deliver on the big stage this year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Barrow

Tim Barrow

Illawarra Mercury sports editor

When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.