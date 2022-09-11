Plan to develop Port Kembla land near heavy industry

Land in Port Kembla with a view of heavy industry just a few hundred metres away could be home to new residents.
Wollongong City Council has been pursuing the redevelopment of the old Port Kembla Public School site bordered by Military Road, Marne Street and Reservoir Street.
The then-vacant school was destroyed by fire in 2012.
Before then it sat very close to the suburb's renowned heavy industry. The school was literally in the shadow of the Port Kembla stack until it was demolished in 2014.
But still, glance to the north from the school site and you can see glimpses of the steelworks and other industrial structures just a few hundred metres away.
Also, just across the road is land covered by the state government's ports infrastructure planning policy, which suggests that industry could one day be even closer.
That is why, in 2018, the state government wasn't in favour of council considering the rezoning of the land for residential use.
Monday's council business papers stated the Planning, Industry and Environment department "considered that the future expansion of the Port of Port Kembla would result in increased noise, dust, odour, traffic, visual, hazard/risk issues and other amenity impacts that would be unlikely to be tolerated by incoming residents and was concerned this could threaten future industrial development within the port".
The proponent pushing for the rezoning adjusted their planning proposal, which was then approved by the department subject to a range of conditions including the creation of a site-specific development control plan (DCP).
It is that DCP which is going before councillors on Monday night, who will decide whether to place it on public exhibition.
Among the DCP's aims are to ensure that development "is designed to mitigate against noise and other impacts associated with current and future uses" of the port area and to provide a buffer between the two sites.
"Buildings are to be designed to reduce the level of potential disturbance from the port activities, including orientation of buildings, materials selection and noise attenuation," the DCP stated, adding than an accredited acoustic consultant should be consulted.
To deal with the noise impacts from the port area, any development of the site will require a landscaped berm at least 10 metres wide to be created along the north-eastern boundary.
A minimum setback of 4.5 metres for all buildings would be required along Reservoir Street and a three-metre setback along Marne Street.
In an effort to alleviate any impact from the nearby heavy industry, a "noise mitigation zone" will also be required and all bedrooms must be south-facing.
Also, the 10.7 certificate issued with each lot - which lists the zoning and any property constraints - must note that it is "affected by impacts of a 24-hour operating port".
If approved by council the draft DCP will go on public exhibition for 28 days.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
