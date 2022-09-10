Take a free bus, train or ferry ride this Sunday

Sunday is your chance to get a free ride on public transport.
The NSW Government is holding a public ceremony to mark the proclamation of King Charles III to the people of NSW, following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
The event will be held outside NSW Parliament House on Macquarie Street from 12:30pm.
To mark the day, Transport for NSW is letting people ride for free.
The fare-free public transport period started at midnight on Saturday and will end at 11:59pm on Sunday.
There will be no need to tap on or tap off to use any bus, train, ferry, light rail or Sydney Metro service during this period.
Anyone who accidently taps on or off with a contactless device, like a credit card or phone, or an Opal card will be refunded within a few days.
Those travelling on pre-booked regional train or coach services will be automatically refunded also
Also, Transport for NSW advised motorists to avoid unnecessary travel through the Sydney CBD on Sunday.
If they to drive through the CBD they should expect significant delays and allow plenty of extra travel time, with large crowds expected to attend the historic proclamation.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
