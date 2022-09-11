Wet weather tipped for Wollongong's UCI race week

While Sunday saw blue skies and sunshine, the rain is returning this week - and there is the chance it might hang around for next week's UCI races.
On the last day of the weekend the temperature reached 19 degrees with no hint of rain.
However, some of the wet stuff is predicted for late on Monday and through to the end of the week.
Thursday looks the worst with a 90 per cent chance of rain with 10 millimetres predicted to fall.
The long range forecast for the following week doesn't bode well for the UCI Road World Championships.
A light sprinkling of rain is predicted for the first day - September 18 - followed by a few days of sunshine.
But then the rain is tipped to return on Wednesday, with Thursday predicted to be very wet.
Around 35 millmetres is predicted; so it's a good thing that's a scheduled training day.
The rain should clear by the weekend, just in time for the men's and women's elite road races.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
