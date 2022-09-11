Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong police officer charged with domestic violence offences

By Newsroom
Updated September 11 2022 - 9:53am, first published 9:28am
Police officer will appear in court charged with domestic violence offences. File picture.

A serving police officer has been charged with domestic violence offences after an alleged incident in Wollongong on Friday night.

