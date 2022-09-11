Wollongong police officer charged with domestic violence offences

A serving police officer has been charged with domestic violence offences after an alleged incident in Wollongong on Friday night.
Police say officers from the Southern Region started an investigation into reports of an alleged domestic-related incident between a man and a woman in Wollongong that evening.
A 32-year-old constable - attached to a command in the Southern Region - was arrested on Saturday and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV) and stalk/ intimidate intending to cause fear of physical or mental harm (DV).
He was granted conditional bail to appear at Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, September 15.
Police say his employment status is under review.
