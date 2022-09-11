Man dies in three vehicle crash on South Coast

A man has died in a three-vehicle crash on the south coast.
Emergency services attended the accident on the Princes Highway near Summerhill Road, South Pambula at 1.15pm on Sunday.
Officers attached to South Coast Police District attended and were told a vehicle towing a caravan and a utility travelling north on the Princes Highway, and an SUV travelling south, collided.
The male passenger of the SUV died at the scene and the female driver of the SUV was taken to South Eastern Regional Hospital in a critical condition.
The driver of the vehicle towing the caravan was taken to South Eastern Regional Hospital for mandatory testing with minor injuries.
The female passenger of the same vehicle was airlifted to Canberra Hospital in a serious condition with pelvic and internal injuries.
The driver of the utility was taken to South Eastern Regional Hospital for mandatory testing with minor injuries.
A crime scene has been established and will be investigated by the Crash Investigation Unit.
Princes Highway was closed in both directions on Sunday afternoon.
A brief will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
