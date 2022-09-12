Illawarra Mercury
Sentence delayed again for Avondale property developer Elie Douna after $14.7mil scam attempt

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated September 12 2022 - 7:17am, first published 5:30am
Elie Douna leaving Wollongong Local Court on Monday, September 12 after his matter was adjourned. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

The judgement day of an Avondale property developer who faked sales contracts in an attempt to fraudulently secure a hefty $14.7 million bank loan has been delayed even further.

