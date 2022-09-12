The judgement day of an Avondale property developer who faked sales contracts in an attempt to fraudulently secure a hefty $14.7 million bank loan has been delayed even further.
Elie Douna and his co-offender, real estate agent Ben Feltham, each pleaded guilty to three counts of making a false document to obtain a financial advantage earlier this year.
Magistrate Claire Girotto sentenced Feltham to a two-year community corrections order in May for his role in the "bodgie" scam.
Two weeks ago, a joint application from the defence and prosecution was made so Magistrate Girotto could also decide Douna's fate at Wollongong Local Court on Monday.
But the matter was adjourned to next week to afford Magistrate Girotto more time to review the "thick" set of documents before her.
Douna and Feltham were arrested over the scam in February last year, after their plans to secure the bank loan came undone when detectives listened in to their calls in late 2020.
The pair made fake sales contracts and receipts for nine unsold properties in Douna's development, Avoca Park, using the names of friends and associates who were unaware their identities were being used.
It was all with the aim of securing a $14.7 million loan from Australian Unity Bank to fund the project, for which property sales had been slow.
The men were busted after detectives heard calls between Douna and Feltham, to which Douna was caught saying on one occasion: "So ten are good and nine are bodgie, but um, they are proper people, proper agents, proper (laughs) you know what I mean".
In court on Monday, defence lawyer Peter Lang argued Douna was unlikely to re-offend and added there was no actual loss sustained as a result of his actions.
Magistrate Girotto accepted there was a low risk of re-offending, but added the crime was orchestrated and "well thought out".
She adjourned Douna's sentence to September 21 and said he is expected to appear in court regardless of any traffic disruptions caused by the UCI Road World Championships 2022.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
