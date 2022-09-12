Wolves defender Banri Kanaizumi was the big winner at the club's awards night over the weekend, picking up a deserved player of the year prize.
In a relatively disappointing campaign for the side, which was coach Luke Wilkshire's final year at the helm, Kanaizumi was one of the shining lights.
He showed last season he can be versatile, with the 29-year-old deployed at centre-back for most of the season but also moved to right-back for the last game of the season, where he scored two goals in an entertaining 3-3 draw with Sutherland.
If new Wolves coach David Carney can manage to hold onto Kanaizumi he will be crucial to the side's finals charge next season.
The "golden boot" for the side was Lachlan Scott, with the skipper being rewarded for his stellar campaign with a new deal for next year.
Youngster Senna Stevenson won Rookie of the Year. He was rewarded for consistent performances in the U-20's in 2021 with a plenty of first grade opportunities in 2022 in full-back and midfield roles.
Meanwhile the Wolves have continued to bolster their roster for next season with the re-signing of versatile player Marcus Beattie.
He was a late signing last season and was deployed at full-back for much of his time in the team.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.