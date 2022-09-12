Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Wollongong Wolves defender Banri Kanaizumi wins player of the year for the club

By Jacob Timpano
Updated September 12 2022 - 3:45am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wolves defender Banri Kanaizumi picked up the player of the year prize at the club's awards night and will be crucial next season. Picture by Adam McLean

Wolves defender Banri Kanaizumi was the big winner at the club's awards night over the weekend, picking up a deserved player of the year prize.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.