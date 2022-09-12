The next Joel King or Mackenzie Hawkesby could have been unearthed when the Sydney FC Schools Cup was held at Ian McLennan Park last week.
More than 160 students from the Illawarra Grammar School, and Shell Cove, Unanderra, Mount Terry and Port Kembla Public Schools converged on Kembla Grange for the competition, with TIGS declared the 2022 champions.
Sydney FC's South Coast fan development officer Meco Tripodi said the event was a great success.
"It was a great opportunity to bring the community together through football, and it was a lot of fun for the kids," Tripodi said.
"There was definitely some good talent on display."
Sydney FC will return to the Illawarra in the coming weeks to host a series of holiday clinics at the University of Wollongong.
A girls only clinic will be held at UOW on September 29, while a three-day clinic for boys and girls will take place from October 4 to 6.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
