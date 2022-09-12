Will the public holiday for Queen's death change Wollongong's UCI plans?

In a week where things are already operating a little bit differently in Wollongong, the snap public holiday to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth has raised questions about what will happen to cycling-related events.
But, with Thursday a scheduled training day, organiser of the 2022 UCI Road World Championships say there should be little disruption to the international bike event.
A spokeswoman said the race organisers were still waiting for advice from their government partners, "but we anticipate there won't be any significant changes to our program of events for Thursday".
As for council services - which have already been changed during the race - and "Spin Fest" events planned during the week, Wollongong City Council said it was still "fine tuning" what the additional holiday will mean.
A council spokesperson said announcements about any changes would be made in the coming days.
After the day off was announced on Sunday, some Illawarra residents took to social media to question whether it was appropriate for the bike racing event to be held at a time of mourning for the Queen.
But Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said he saw no problem with UCI related events being held amid the holiday, adding that it was lucky the holiday happened to fall on a training day.
"The public holiday will be appropriately observed, and that doesn't mean that people can't ride their bikes, that people can't have picnics or go for a walk," he said.
"I don't see any difficulties with people who are in our city of the UCI having a bike ride."
He also said the Thursday public holiday could mean more people opted to take an extra long weekend to make the most of UCI festivities.
"I'd say there will be many who take Friday as a flexi day, and make a four-day long weekend of exciting cycling," he said.
"That will be the true Aussie was of making good use of a public holiday, and it's no disrespect to the Queen, but I know the Australian psyche often means that there's an opportunity to string a few days together for some time off."
He acknowledged that the holiday would make for a challenging time for hospitality across the city.
"There's some big challenges there for the huge crowds that are likely to come our way," he said.
"It's a confusing, challenging time with the passing of the Queen and organising things, but we'll get through this, as we've got through many other things in life in recent times. We will respectfully mark the passing of the Queen, and we will respectfully get on with life."
On September 22, a National Memorial Service will be held at 11am at Parliament House in Canberra, starting with one minute's silence.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has encouraged all Australians to "take time to pause and reflect on Her Majesty's extraordinary life of service."
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
