A 'heartbroken' Caleb Ewan made a statement by winning in France on Monday, but the decision to overlook him in preference for Michael Matthews at the Wollongong World Championships remains justified, former top Illawarra rider Simon Kersten maintains.
Kersen said that whilst Matthews has had an outstanding year so far, highlighted by a positive second placed finish at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec over the weekend, he felt his best is still yet to come and it may arrive next week on home soil.
"But this year has been his strongest in recent times. It's been interesting watching him improve every week so we can only hope that he is timing [his run] well into Wollongong.
"The selectors obviously felt that he could do what needs to be done in Wollongong."
The omission of Ewan was the main talking point in the Australian team selections. He somewhat answered his critics with an impressive road race win for his Lotto-Soudal team in the Grand Prix de Fourmies.
Kersten said that despite Ewan's much improved form of late, Matthews would be the better option for the Wollongong track and said he is the best hope for success for Australia in the men's road race.
"Matthews does have a much better track record on hilly terrain than Caleb does," he said.
"There's no argument in a straight flat line and on a dead flat road Caleb is faster, but that's not what our Wollongong course is.
"On a good day Matthews can get over those climbs with the people he needs to get over those hills with.
"It's looking really interesting and hopefully we have a team good enough to support him," Kersten said.
"It is unlikely that the men's road race would come down to a bunch sprint that Caleb would be up the front for.
Following being left out of the Australian squad, Ewan took to social media to show his disappointment of being left out of the squad.
"To be honest I don't have much to say on the matter other than I'm heartbroken I won't be there to represent my country and that I believe I deserved to be there.
"Anyways, sob story over," he said.
His disappointing 2022 form, the unfavourable course set-up and fierce competition for places ultimately worked against him, despite improvements in his climbing abilities.
AusCycling admitted leaving the 11-time Grand Tour stage winner out of the side was a difficult one.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports and football writer. Keen on delivering all the latest developments in the sporting world to people of the Illawarra. Massive Liverpool fan.
