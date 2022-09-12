There was plenty of sport happening in the Illawarra and further abroad over the weekend. Here are five things we learned.
While Wollongong United has wrapped up the 2022 Illawarra Premier League title, the race for the final spot in the top five remains alive with one round remaining.
United hold an unassailable lead at the the top of the table, with Wollongong Olympic and Bulli equal in second position, and Coniston locked in to fourth spot for the finals. However, the battle for that fifth place is still open, with three teams vying for it - Cringila, Albion Park and Tarrawanna.
The Lions jumped into fifth spot with a 2-0 win over the Blueys on Saturday, before the White Eagles staked their claim with a 5-2 thrashing of Port Kembla on Sunday.
Cringila faces a tricky final-round assignment against the premiers this Friday, while the Blueys will have two last bites at the cherry. They face Port on Wednesday, before backing up to face Park two days later.
Buckle up, IPL fans. Things could get very interesting this week.
St George Illawarra ensured they will have a place in NRLW history following their heart-stopping 9-18 extra-time triumph over Brisbane on Saturday.
In the first NRLW match decided in golden point, Rachael Pearson proved the hero, with her calmly-slotted field goal proving the difference as the Red V's women also claimed their first-ever win against the Broncos.
The Dragons had looked like they were cruising to victory in Melbourne before they surrendered a 10-point lead late in the second half.
With the score locked at full-time, Brisbane star Ali Brigginshaw then missed a drop goal from 33 metres, but Pearson nailed the winning field goal in the second minute of extra-time to secure victory.
Back home, Warilla-Lake South advanced to the 2022 Group Seven grand final after beating Gerringong 32-20 on Sunday in a game that had everything at Michael Cronin Oval.
There were two sin-bins, two send-offs and plenty of tries, before the Gorillas held off a late charge from their opponents to qualify for the big dance.
However, the Lions will get a second chance this weekend, where they will face the Stingrays of Shellharbour, who kept their premiership dream alive with a 24-20 victory over Jamberoo on Saturday.
Winger Jayden Harris was the star for the Stingrays at Kevin Walsh Oval, scoring a hat-trick, to help guide his side to a preliminary final appearance.
They set the tone all year, and Shoalhaven capped their Illawarra Rugby campaign in style by beating Avondale 35-12 in Saturday's grand final at WIN Stadium.
Shoalies never really looked like losing the decider after they got off to a flyer, scoring their first try after only two minutes. From there, Will and George Miller proved huge up the middle, and Steve, Mark and Keiran Brandon created havoc in attack.
"This means a lot to our supporters and obviously also to the players," player-coach Will Miller said afterwards
"We had 11 Shoalhaven juniors in this team. I know me and my brother as well as a few of the other boys have dreamt of winning a premiership for Shoalies. It's so great we were able to do it today."
Finally, Wollongong Touch Association hosted the Vawdon Cup for the first time in club history over the weekend.
The Devils showed no signs of nerves in three rounds of action at Fairy Meadow's Thomas Dalton Park, as all three teams - in Women's Division One, Men's Division Two and Boys Youth League - continued their unbeaten start to the prestigious NSW Touch competition after five rounds.
Wollongong's women's side pipped the Magpies 3-2 on Friday night, before backing up to beat Sydney Uni 7-3 and Penrith 4-3 on Sunday.
The Devils' men's team thrashed Carlingford 15-2, and defeated Northern Beaches 5-3 and the Sharks 9-1, while Wollongong's Boys Youth League outfit also had three victories (11-0 against Penrith Two, 6-4 versus Magpies, 9-7 versus Penrith One).
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
