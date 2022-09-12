Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Belgian Remco Evenepoel seals Vuelta title ahead of UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong

By Aap
September 12 2022 - 12:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belgian Remco Evenepoel celebrates his Vuelta a Espana triumph on the podium. Picture by AP Photo

Remco Evenepoel has put some tough times behind him with the biggest win of his soaring cycling career.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.