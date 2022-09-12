A Gwynneville woman who advocates for refugees while managing a full-time job and her own business has been named NSW's Rotary Young Inspirational Woman for 2022.
Shahira Mohseni received the honour at the weekend's Rotary Inspirational Women's Awards, which celebrated community service performed by women.
Miss Mohseni grew up in Afghanistan under the rule of the Taliban and had to flee the country because of her work organising workshops to educate girls on their human rights.
Eventually she made her way to Australia as a University of Wollongong student.
Miss Mohseni has become an advocate for refugees, especially women and girls from Afghanistan, through her work with refugee support organisation SCARF and writing.
She balances this with her job as banking consultant for ANZ and her own business, Roz Boutique, which is inspired by the gemstones and jewellery of her home country.
Miss Mohseni was one of two finalists from the Illawarra up for awards this year.
She was joined by Sally Black, an Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District employee who was in the running for the health care worker award.
Mrs Black provided support to people affected by the Black Summer bushfires in 2019-20 and volunteers for the Australian First Responder Foundation, a charity that provides mental health support for emergency service workers.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.