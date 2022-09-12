Illawarra Mercury
Gwynneville refugee advocate Shahira Mohseni wins Rotary Young Inspirational Woman award

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
September 12 2022
Shahira Mohseni is the 2022 Rotary Young Inspirational Woman. Picture by Adam McLean.

A Gwynneville woman who advocates for refugees while managing a full-time job and her own business has been named NSW's Rotary Young Inspirational Woman for 2022.

