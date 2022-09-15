The eyes of the world are set to turn on Wollongong this week when the 2022 UCI Road World Championships gets under way.
While there is a week-long program of cycling events from Sunday, September 18-25, there are also plenty of community celebrations starting this week as part of the Wollongong 2022 Festival.
And some of the best fun will happen after the race action each day, when the sun goes down.
Spin Fest is a city-wide community celebration featuring a jam-packed program of free entertainment, live music, art and fun.
Many of the events will take place at night. A full program of events can be found here.
Night-time events or events that continue into the evening include Spin Fest Helensburgh, Spin Fest Live, Lighthouse Projections, Gallery After Dark and Spin Fest Beach Party.
Local youth have not been forgotten with a special event just for them.
Spin Fest Live is a free event featuring live music and will be held at Wollongong Youth Centre on Friday, September 16, from 5pm-9pm.
It will feature some of the most exciting up-and-coming high school bands in the state who took part in the finals of the 2022 YouthRock band competition.
The line up includes Keira High School's psychedelic rockers Shakamoto, and an alternative rock quartet Cytosis.
Kiama High School's blues rock band Denin on Her will also perform.
Shallow Pink, a psychedelic metal band from Campbelltown Performing Arts High School and Tundra, which hails from Picnic Point High School, will also perform.
DJ Rico and Chelsey Dagger will also take to the stage.
The alcohol-free event is open to those aged 12-24 and their family members.
The event is unticketed and entry is on a first-come basis.
The free Spin Fest Beach Party will take place the night before the opening race on Saturday, September 17, from 5pm-10pm at North beach.
It includes a traditional First Nations Welcome to Country, fire lighting and smoking ceremony; a performance by the Gumaraa dance troupe, including traditional dance and didgeridoo performance; pop-up street food market; DJs, roving entertainers and circus artists and a top line-up of musical acts on the main stage, including Electric Fields, Caravana Sun, Emily Wurramara and True Vibenation.
The evening will end with a spectacular drum and fire finale.
The iconic Wollongong Harbour Lighthouse will light up with contemporary Aboriginal artworks from 6.30-10pm each night from September 17-24 as part of Lighthouse Projections.
The Beyond the Breaking Waves project provides a glimpse into the unique stories, traditions and culture of First Nations artists from the Illawarra and South Coast regions.
Artworks from Wollongong Art Gallery's permanent art collection featuring artists Alice McKenzie, Phyllis Stewart, Val West, Steven Russell, Lorraine Brown, Narelle Thomas, Jodie Stewart, Julie Freeman, Cheryl Davison will be brought to life during the project curated by Alinta Maguire.
Australia's leading projection mapping specialists Electric Canvas, known for its work on the Sydney Opera House, the Sydney Harbour Bridge and during Vivid Sydney, will produce the event.
Wollongong Art Gallery will stay open late from September 16-25 as part of Spin Fest's Gallery After Dark.
You can explore its First Nations and contemporary art exhibitions until 7pm.
There will also be a free one-hour tour of the gallery on Tuesday, September 20, from 6-7pm.
Spin Fest Helensburgh will take place at Helensburgh Skate Park and Rex Jackson Oval on Friday, September 23, from 3pm-8pm, with plenty of fun on the schedule for after the sun goes down.
The includes:
With the UCI bike race taking over the region, Seeker Brewing, Unanderra, decided to "embrace the madness and join the festivities" by hosting their own UCI Euro Party.
Featuring DJs playing euro dance tracks from 7pm-11pm, it will be your chance to get into the UCI spirit, so make sure you comes dressed in lycra cycling gear.
Entry is free, and there will be plenty of beer on tap and pizzas to purchase.
When Jeff Argent opened Seeker Brewing in March 2022, he actually had cycling in mind.
"The ethos is we want to brew those beers that go well after a day of surfing, mountain biking and watching music," Argent told the Mercury at the time, adding the style of beer and attitude in the taproom was all about the constant search for the next wave or perfect ride
The brewery and taproom is an innovator when it comes to flavours.
Ardent loves the art of brewing and exploring new hops, combinations and malts. There is a choice of Rad Ale, Triple-Double IPA, Huck Hazy, Mystic NEIPA, Nan & Pops Wet Hops IPA and Maxi Small Beer. Nothing is off limits, and he has even tried coming up with a pizza-flavoured beer.
The beers are best enjoyed with a wood-fired pizza from the onsite restaurant.
Details: For more information click here.
More evening highlights of week one include:
Details: To see a full list of Wollongong CBD events click here
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
