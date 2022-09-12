More disruption for Illawarra businesses as public holiday declared

Michael Braidotti's first reaction when he heard a public holiday would be declared for a day of mourning the Queen's death was disbelief.
"I said, 'What, they can't do that!'"
For the co-owner of Leisure Coast Fruit Market and Deli in Fairy Meadow, the public holiday on was another unknown in a week of disruptions.
The holiday falls on Thursday September 22, in the middle of the UCI Road World Championships which will leave Mr Braidotti's business largely cut off.
The Thursday is a scheduled training day, so what the day will look like for Mr Braidotti and many other retailers will depend on whether the road closures associated with the cycling race go ahead.
In the UK, sporting fixtures have been cancelled following the Queen's death, with English Premier League matches postponed.
"It is up in the air at the moment as to how to try and deal with it," Mr Braidotti said.
In store, opening hours will be reduced in line with other public holidays, and while fresh produce will largely be unaffected, supplies of meats may fluctuate depending on whether slaughterhouses and abattoirs open.
Following Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's announcement on Sunday of a public holiday, each state government will institute the particular rules that will apply for the day.
Already, some peak bodies, including the Australian Retailers Association, are calling for clarity on what the holiday will mean for businesses.
"This event will create some complications for businesses with store closures and staff scheduling challenges, with many rosters set up weeks in advance," ARA CEO Paul Zahra said.
"There will also be a small but unexpected loss of trade, and additional staffing costs, which may impact cashflows for small businesses."
The public holiday will cause disruption across the economy, and Australian Medical Association president Steve Robson said the health sector will not be immune.
"Operations and lots of patient consultations booked that day, at a time when access is difficult," Mr Robson tweeted.
For the Illawarra, the day will be mixed, Business Illawarra executive director Adam Zarth said.
"Some businesses will benefit significantly, we're seeing increased registrations of interest for people wanting to travel to the region, but other businesses will be necessarily closing to give their staff that day off," he said.
How the day will play out is still anyone's guess, but falling the day before the last day of term three before the school holidays and with the region already disrupted due to the UCI Championships, Mr Braidotti is expecting the day to be a little different.
"It will be interesting from a business point of view. We've got to roll with it and make the best of the situation."
