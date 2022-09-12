Woman punched in face in Unanderra road rage incident

Police are investigating an apparent road rage incident that saw a motorbike rider punch a woman in the face at Unanderra last month.
Officers have been told that the male rider, who was on a black motorbike, punched a woman driving a white sedan about 10.15am on Thursday, August 25.
The assault occurred after both parties stopped on the M1 Princes Motorway off-ramp at Five Islands Road in Unanderra.
Illawarra Traffic and Highway Patrol Command are urging anyone who might have witnessed the incident to come forward.
They also hope to speak to motorists with dashcam footage from the M1 Princes Motorway from Yallah to Unanderra between 10am and 10.20am that day.
Anyone with vision or information should contact police at the Lake Illawarra station on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
