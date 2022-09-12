Illawarra Mercury
Woman punched in face in Unanderra road rage incident

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated September 12 2022 - 4:11am, first published 2:00am
File picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong.

Police are investigating an apparent road rage incident that saw a motorbike rider punch a woman in the face at Unanderra last month.

